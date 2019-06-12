Why a Daphne man built his house almost 100% out of concrete

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with a Daphne man on why he decided to build his house almost 100% out of concrete.

News 5 talked with homeowner Nehal Bodalia and home builder Riji Dixon about the benefits of building and owning a concrete house, and also some logistics behind it.

Bodalia says there are many pros to owning a concrete house, including lower insurance premiums, the lack of termites, and the low maintenance. Nehal emphasizes, “To give you an idea, this house is 6,500 square feet. Insurance would be about $6,000 whereas my insurance is $1,200.” More importantly, it serves as a bunker for tornadoes and hurricanes.

Dixon says this is not a new concept for the rest of the world; however, this is relatively new to the United States. He also explains that weigh-in is very important when building a house to withstand hurricanes and tornadoes. He continues saying, “the only way to really be safe is you have to find a concrete home…it is built to save their lives…on a wood home the exterior walls would only weigh 15,000 pounds. Whereas with this system, you’ll be close to 240,000 pounds.”

