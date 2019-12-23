Whoops! Mobile ‘Country’ typo on Prichard’s new garbage cans

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crossroads of Mobile Country…

That’s the unfortunate typo that’s on the City of Prichard’s new garbage cans.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told News 5 on Monday that the typo is on all 10,000 of the city’s new cans.

The cans were rolled out as part of the city’s effort to begin its own garbage collection.

The spokesperson told us a mistake was made but would not point blame.

The cans are going to be left as is, the spokesperson said.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories