Whoops! Mobile ‘Country’ typo on Prichard’s new garbage cans

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crossroads of Mobile Country…
That’s the unfortunate typo that’s on the City of Prichard’s new garbage cans.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told News 5 on Monday that the typo is on all 10,000 of the city’s new cans.
The cans were rolled out as part of the city’s effort to begin its own garbage collection.
The spokesperson told us a mistake was made but would not point blame.
The cans are going to be left as is, the spokesperson said.
