White House COVID-19 Response Team coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)  – As part of the White House COVID-19 Response Team’s efforts to engage with communities that are hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine, White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity Dr. Cameron Webb will travel to Mobile Thursday to highlight the importance of vaccinations.

The trip is part of the Biden Administration’s week-long Community Confidence Visits to encourage vaccinations in cities across the South. 

The Community Confidence Visits aim to take a systemic approach to community conversations about COVID-19 and the vaccines that focus on the interrelatedness between COVID-19 and other longstanding social determinants of health, including housing, education, mental health, and food insecurity.

In Mobile, Dr. Webb and Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will host a community roundtable at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 and mental health with community leaders. In the afternoon, Dr. Webb and Dr. Delphin-Rittmon will visit a local barbershop that also serves as a vaccination site and meet with stylists, customers and community members to discuss the importance of being vaccinated. Then, Dr. Webb and Dr. Delphin-Rittmon will join leaders from the U.S. Department of Education in hosting a Back-to-School and Youth Vaccination roundtable at Murphy High School.

Thursday, September 2

Event #1

WHAT: Community Roundtable on COVID-19 and Mental Health

WHO: Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, White House COVID-19 Response Team; Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Local community leaders

WHERE: Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, 451 Government St., Mobile AL 36602

WHEN:  Thursday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 AM

Event #2

WHAT: Barbershop Visit 

WHO:  Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, White House COVID-19 Response Team; Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Local community leaders

WHERE: Cutt Zone Barbershop, 2663 Springhill Ave., Mobile, AL 36607

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 2, at 1:15 PM

Event #3

WHAT: Back to School and Youth Vaccination Roundtable

WHO: Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, White House COVID-19 Response Team; Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Chris Soto, Senior Advisor, Office of the Secretary, U.S.; Department of Education; Local community leaders

WHERE: Murphy High School, 100 S. Carlen St., Mobile, AL 36606

WHEN: Thursday, September 2 at 3:30 PM

