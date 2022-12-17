MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the weekend before Christmas and many people are out shopping for their last-minute Christmas gifts for friends and family.

Many franchise stores offer options for holiday gifts, however, many small businesses in Mobile offer unique gifts that can’t be found in those bigger stores. WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of small businesses to keep in mind while out shopping.

Urban Emporium LLC

Located in downtown Mobile, the Urban Emporium houses many different small shops within its walls. Stores in the emporium include Ann Ashley Jewelry, Mobtown Merch, The Happy Olive, Velvet Lab, Polish Boutique, Coterie Collection, and Phins.

Marcie N Me

Marcie N Me is “a unique gift and clothing boutique.” They offer a wide variety of gifts, so you can find something for everyone on your list. It is located in West Mobile off of Cottage Hill Road.

Bienville Souvenir & Gifts

Looking to get someone a gift that represents Mobile? Bienville Souvenir & Gifts has many Mobile-themed options.

Do Goods Mercantile Co.

According to their website, “Do Goods Mercantile in Mobile, Alabama sources their selection with a greater social purpose: to help make the world more good. We partner with artisans and boutiques globally whose craft supports charities, missions, or other justice initiatives.”

Meggie B’s

Located in Semmes, Meggie B’s offers many options for gifts during the holiday season. From kitchen and bar gifts to babies and kids, Meggie B’s has something for everyone.

Citrus & Cane

Citrus & Cane offers the gift of fragrance for the holiday season. They offer candles, wax melts, body lotions and so much more.

Bien Vete Co.

If you’re looking for a Mobile-themed gift that’s more subtle and less loud, Bien Vete Co. is the place to shop. They offer shirts, hats, stickers, and posters that all feature Mobile.