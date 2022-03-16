MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and coming off the big Mardi Gras celebrations that flooded downtown, Mobile revelers are looking ahead to the next big party of 2022: St. Patrick’s Day.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick will host a day-long event on March 17 filled with traditions to celebrate this year’s St. Patrick’s Day. Here’s a full list of the events:

Flag raising at Ryan Park at 9 a.m.

Mass at Cathedral at 10 a.m.

McGill Toolen concert at Front of Cathedral at Clairborne Street at 11 a.m.

Parade at 11:15 a.m.

Drowning of Shamrock at Battle House at noon

Banquet at Battle House at 1 p.m.

Parade route for Friendly Sons of St. Patrick

O’Daly’s Irish Pub will kick off St. Patrick’s day with a Kegs and Eggs breakfast at 6 a.m. The pub will also host a keg toss from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with a DJ Party. Green beers will be available for $1 at the pub. O’Daly’s is at 564 Dauphin St.

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club will host two events that will feature live music performances.

Here’s a list of their events:

March 17

Johny Hayes & the Loveseats

Yeah Probably

March 19 (76th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party)

Red Clay Strays

Blackwater Brass

The Jolles

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club is at 916 Charleston St.