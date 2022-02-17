MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast remains in weather-aware conditions, however, the Order of Polka Dots parade is still planned to resume Thursday evening.

The City of Mobile says the Mobile Police Department is the entity responsible for canceling a parade.

Officials say they continuously monitor The National Weather Service for any changes that may occur throughout the day.

According to MPD, the rain will not be the cause of canceling a parade.

Parades are only up for cancelation when there is a severe thunderstorm or lightning.

Regardless of the weather, people are still ready to let the good times roll this carnival season.

“I have traveled 7,000 miles since I left Travel City, Michigan, in the last month, so this is one

of my stops on the way,” said Douglas Hutchinson. “So I would like to see the parade and get into the spirit.”

According to MPD, it is also up to the organization whether or not they would like to cancel the parade.

If a parade meets the guidelines of being canceled, it will be moved to a make-up day or will be added to another parade day.

Parade cancelations would be made about two hours before the event.