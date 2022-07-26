MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching, countless backpack and school supplies drives have been carried out and summer camps are wrapping up in anticipation of the first day of school for Mobile County students.

Mobile County Public School System, which includes 50 elementary schools, 16 middle schools and 12 high schools, is set for Thursday, August 4 first day of school, while teachers are set to report Monday, August 1.

All Catholic schools in Mobile County have a Wednesday, August 17 start date which includes McGill-Toolen, St. Mary, St. Ignatius and others.

The following is a list of start dates for all other private schools, Christian academies and others:

School Start Date MCPSS Thursday, August 4 Revelation Christian Academy Tuesday, August 9 Mobile Christian School Thursday, August 4 (half day) Cottage Hill Christian Academy Wednesday, August 10 Faith Academy Tuesday, August 4 St. Paul Monday, August 15 McGill-Toolen Wednesday, August 17 St. Luke Wednesday, August 10 (half day) St. Mary Wednesday, August 17 Lighthouse Baptist Monday, August 15 UMS-Wright Wednesday, August 10 Catholic Schools Wednesday, August 17 Satsuma City Schools Wednesday, August 10 Saraland City Schools Monday, August 8