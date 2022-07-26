MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching, countless backpack and school supplies drives have been carried out and summer camps are wrapping up in anticipation of the first day of school for Mobile County students.
Mobile County Public School System, which includes 50 elementary schools, 16 middle schools and 12 high schools, is set for Thursday, August 4 first day of school, while teachers are set to report Monday, August 1.
All Catholic schools in Mobile County have a Wednesday, August 17 start date which includes McGill-Toolen, St. Mary, St. Ignatius and others.
The following is a list of start dates for all other private schools, Christian academies and others:
|School
|Start Date
|MCPSS
|Thursday, August 4
|Revelation Christian Academy
|Tuesday, August 9
|Mobile Christian School
|Thursday, August 4 (half day)
|Cottage Hill Christian Academy
|Wednesday, August 10
|Faith Academy
|Tuesday, August 4
|St. Paul
|Monday, August 15
|McGill-Toolen
|Wednesday, August 17
|St. Luke
|Wednesday, August 10 (half day)
|St. Mary
|Wednesday, August 17
|Lighthouse Baptist
|Monday, August 15
|UMS-Wright
|Wednesday, August 10
|Catholic Schools
|Wednesday, August 17
|Satsuma City Schools
|Wednesday, August 10
|Saraland City Schools
|Monday, August 8
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.