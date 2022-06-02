MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two children under the age of 15 were killed and three adults wounded in 48 hours of gun violence in Mobile. Now police in the Port City are calling for an end to the shootings.

Mobile Police officers escorted 18-year-old Lamonyae Forrest to Metro Jail on Wednesday, June 1. Investigators believe Forrest shot and killed 14-year-old Ciara Jackson.

Mobile Police Sergeant John Young addressed reporters after officers put Forrest in a police car. Young said, “This 23rd homicide of the year is heartbreaking to me personally. Ciara’s 14. She died on the street named after Michael Donald who was the last known lynching by the Ku Klux Klan in 1980. 40 years later, more innocent blood is shed on that street, that is supposed to memorialize the death sacrificed. A black girl is gunned down on that street by a black man is disgusting, there I said it.”

Young expressed the department’s frustration seeing so many young lives lost to gun violence.

He said, “I’ve said it. Now it’s out in the open, right? Whatever happens to me, fine. If you guys slay me in the media, fine, but don’t forget these innocent black lives that have been lost.”

Young said he hopes people in Mobile take action to stop the violence. Specifically speaking about the loss of 14-year-old Ciara Jackson, Young said, “I don’t want her memory just to be that. I don’t want her to be another number. I want this one to galvanize this city and make a stand against the violence that’s being perpetrated in this city”

Young told reporters more details about the shootings will come out soon, but right now he says the community needs to focus on the big problem, gun violence.

Young said, “All of these poor innocent lives that I just named are being lost in the shuffle. They’re being lost by all of these other questions that people are asking. When the most important question is how do we start getting these young black men to stop killing black women, and children. And each other! That’s the most important question that no one’s asked. Well, Sgt. John Carlos Young just did.”