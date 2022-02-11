MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — How many times have you scrolled through social media and stopped to look at pictures or videos of delicious food? In tonight’s What’s Working, a local bakery is using only social media to bring in customers. Thanks to viral traffic, people are clamoring to get their king cakes.

Lacey Evans and Will Allam opened Dropout Bakery and Company eight months ago. They bake out of their loft in downtown Mobile. The two met in design school in Los Angeles, have started a clothing brand, and are savvy in social media.

“It was us cooking for ourselves and putting it out there for people to see. It spiraled, and people said, ‘Can you make that for me?'” said Allam.

The two post pictures on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

“Facebook and Instagram are two different age groups you are hitting. Tik Tok is even younger. It’s crazy to see where these orders are coming from, based on the demographic of people around here,” said Evans.

Dropout Bakery and Company recently won a local King Cake contest, and now their six-inch cakes are flying out the door. Evans said they also have “pop-up” shops where they sell their cakes. For example, they will be outside Post Bar in downtown Mobile selling their Mardi Gras cakes tonight.

“I have four different flavors. I have cream cheese brown butter, pecan praline, and peanut butter and jelly. These get people to try different types of king cakes,” said Evans.

The two are overwhelmed by all the support and orders they are receiving. They credit their success so far with creating a high-quality product using high-quality ingredients and then posting gorgeous photos online.

“In the Mobile area, there few bakeries pushing modern deserts. That is what we do, a chic kind of eating with your eyes first,” said Allam.

“Social media has been a huge, huge thing for us,” said Evans.

Dropout Bakery and Company also posts pictures of unique desserts and other cakes. Evans and Allam say they would eventually like to open a storefront in downtown Mobile.

To order a king cake or other dessert, you can visit Dropout Bakery and Company on Social Media. Here is a link to their Facebook page. Here is a link to their Instagram page, and here’s where you can check them out on TikTok.