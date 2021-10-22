What’s Working: Hospital moms unite to collect blankets in honor of little girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three mothers are collecting blankets for patients at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital. These three women have a bond that most of us can’t understand.

Ashley Kirkey, Cara Rain and Angel Garrett have had their children spend months at a time in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Ashley Kirksey’s two-year-old daughter, Madison, died last year of a rare immune deficiency. Cara Rain’s son, Asher, also has a rare syndrome, and Angel Garrett’s son has a heart defect.

Rain wanted to do something to honor little Madison. Her son’s hospital room was right next to Madison’s.

Rain decided to collect blankets to give to other patients.

“Blankets are a good comfort item. When you are in the hospital, you are away from everything you know. Sometimes it is just gloomy. Blankets are fun for children, even adult children. It just keeps them warm,” Rain said.

“I think it’s wonderful to honor her and keep her memory alive,” Garrett said.

Kirksey says there’s nothing worse than losing a daughter. She appreciates the kind gesture.

“My baby girl’s memory is going to be, everyone will know who she is,” Kirksey said. “I am so overwhelmed. There is so much joy with this, to know that people would come together for her. I never thought this would happen, but I am so overjoyed with it.”

The three mothers have already collected a lot of blankets, but they are taking donations until Nov. 12.

If you would like to donate new blankets, you can drop them off with tags to the following locations:

4850 General Road Mobile, Al 36619 (Tillman Park Apartments office – box outside the office)

8531 Spanish Fort Blvd Ste 201 Spanish Fort, AL 36527 (Let’s Play Therapy – box outside)

You can also donate off of the Amazon Wishlist by clicking here.

Packages will ship directly to the Cara Rain.