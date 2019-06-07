What’s Working: Fashion show this weekend to benefit Aubreigh’s Army

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a fashion show is taking place tomorrow in downtown Mobile, all to honor 11-year-old Aubreigh Nicholas. The little girl died late last year of a rare brain tumor called DIPG. The show will take place at Moe’s Barbeque downtown.

The show is called Armies and Angels, and it’s being put on by Chelle Davis, who is a friend of Aubreigh’s mom. Davis says that Aubreigh’s death has been on her heart, and she wanted to do something to help. The money raised will go toward Aubreigh’s Army, the non-profit started by Aubreigh’s family to find brain tumor research.

“This affects children. It is awful and not fair, and we have to do something about it,” Davis said.

Most of the models never had the privilege of meeting Aubreigh, but they are inspired by her story.

“I feel like this is a great thing we are doing because we want to help young children who are struggling with what she went through,” model Natalie Sanders said.

The models will be wearing clothes from local designers. Many of the designers are even teenagers.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for music and food from Moe’s Barbeque in downtown Mobile. The fashion show starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door. You can also order them online here.