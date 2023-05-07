MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is known for its extensive history in the civil war and slavery, but what about its history in food? Dew Drop Inn is the oldest restaurant in Mobile, according to Southern Living.

The Dew Drop Inn opened for business in 1924. It’s famous for its hot dogs but that’s not all it offers. You can get hamburgers, pork chop, gumbo, fried catfish and so much more. In 1968 Jimmy Edgar sold the diner to George Hamlin. Today George’s son Powell runs the joint.

In 2022, the diner was renovated. Locals were eager to get their hands on historical pieces and they had the opportunity to. People who donated $50 to the local animal shelter would get one of the 1950s-era orange tabletops.

“Some Mobilians even claim that Jimmy Buffett’s famous ‘Cheeseburger in Paradise’ song was inspired by the burgers at Dew Drop Inn,” said the article.