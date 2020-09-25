What’s the future of Prichard Stadium?

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — An historic landmark in the City of Prichard is now uncertain as city leaders figure out the next steps in revitalizing Prichard stadium.

Deplorable conditions overlooked by weekly football games and events, now calls for immediate changes.

“Prichard stadium has had a need years and years back,” said Mayor Jimmie Gardner.

“We’ve always advocated for Alabama Trust Funding, of course, the theft of funds didn’t help us because the theft of $500,000 this is the results of it,” said Councilman and Mayoral candidate, Lorenzo Martin.

Tuesday, Vigor High School principal Gerald Cunningham’s frustrations about the stadium reached a breaking point. He sent a letter to Prichard city leadership stating he was fed up and that the conditions of the stadium are extremely embarrassing to his coaching staff, football team, and student body. Therefore, Vigor High School will not play any more football games at Prichard Stadium.

Councilman Martin agrees, “As of now, I can’t blame principal Cunnigham nor the staff for not desiring to play. We asked prior to the last game was everything taken care of? We had an emergency meeting set up by the council asking for the funds that were given to us. It was a total of $15,000 that was given towards the maintenance of Prichard Stadium. And right now we haven’t gotten true justification on where those dollars go,” said Martin.

Mayor Gardner said after major sporting events moved from the stadium it became less of a priority.

“If the stadium is being underserved and unused, the city is going to expect you to take that revenue and focus more on that infrastructure needs, police, fire, and roads in dire need of repair,” said Gardner.

Martin said they will start as early as next Tuesday to discuss a budget and figure out what’s next for the stadium.

