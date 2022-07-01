MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 4th of July is coming up, and Mobile County will be having many celebrations and firework shows. However with it being a federal holiday, not all business will be open in the case of last minute needs.
Here is a guide of what will and won’t be open this Monday.
Stores and services that will be open are:
- Grocery stores: Aldi, Publix, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Whole Foods
- Drugstores: CVS, RiteAid and Walgreens
- Gas Stations: 7-11 and Speedway
- Retailers: Target, Dollar General and Dollar Tree
While these stores will be open, holiday hours may vary by location. Before heading out, you may want to call ahead to check your location’s schedule.
Stores and services that will be closed are:
- Banks
- FedEx and UPS
- Liquor Stores
- Post Office
- Most fast food restaurants
