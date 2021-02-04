What’s going on with the low-flying plane over midtown Mobile?

Video from Caine O’Rear

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday night, WKRG News 5 received several calls about a low-flying plane in the midtown Mobile area.

The sound of the roaring plane could be heard in the background in one call. The woman said her house shook as the plane flew over. The plane circled around the midtown area more than a dozen times.

A call to the Mobile Police Department’s non-emergency line revealed that police have learned through an airport authority that military exercises were being conducted. Which airport authority confirmed the military exercises is unknown.

We reached out to Chris Curry, president of the Mobile Airport Authority, who said he was not aware of any out-of-the-ordinary flights happening at the Mobile Downtown Airport.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile told us they were not performing any exercises in the area, and a representative from Eglin Air Force Base said no planes from their base were flying in Mobile. No one could be reached at Keesler Air Force Base Thursday night.

To file a noise complaint with Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, click here.

WKRG News 5 will continue to reach out for more information.