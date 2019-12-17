What you might not know about Bellingrath Gardens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you are familiar with this area, you have most likely heard of Bellingrath Gardens. Some may think about the famous Christmas lights or maybe the beautiful home and gardens. News 5’s Caroline Carithers set out to find some interesting and unique facts that you might not have known about the holiday light display, the gardens, and the history.

Starting off with the Christmas lights, Melissa Wells tells us that they start setting up in August for the display and do not finish until right before Thanksgiving. She also says that the lights are not on timers! They are switched on (they take about an hour to do so) using more than 20 breaker boxes and a generator. All of the set pieces that you see are made in-house and total to 1,500 pieces and 3 million lights. On the busiest nights, 3,500 to 5,000 people come out to see this awesome display.

For the gardens, Barbara E. Smith, the display coordinator and gardens manager, tells us that they usually switch out the plants 3 to 4 times per year depending on what is in season. During the winter, they use plants that can handle cooler temperatures such as kale, cabbages, greens, parsley, pansies, and snapdragons. The more delicate plants are left in their pots so the gardening staff can take them to warmth if needed.

Next, Tom Mcgehee tells us about the history of the home and gardens. It all started as a modest fishing camp for Walter Bellingrath in 1918. It became a garden thanks to Walter’s wife, Bessie. She would come check on her husband at the camp and began to spend more time there. She started bringing flowers saying that if she was going to be there, it was going to look nice. Walter kept up her dream after she passed away saying “Look at what a wife will do to a perfectly nice fishing camp.”

Head out to Bellingrath and check out the video to learn more.

