What will you do with your stimulus check?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second round of stimulus direct deposits are already pending in some American’s bank accounts.

The $600 payments per qualifying adult and dependent are on the way. So what will you be doing with your second stimulus check? We asked Mobilians today.

Answers ranged from paying for roof repairs from hurricane damage, paying off bills to donating the money to someone who needs it. One man expressed his concern that the amount was too low, and one woman was worried about the checks taking money away from Social Security.

Watch the video above to hear their responses.

