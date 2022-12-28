MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and say hello to 2023. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2. All federal offices will be closed, but many businesses will be open.
Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened and closed:
Banks: Closed
Government Offices: Closed
Post Office: Closed
Package Delivery Services: Closed
Courts: Closed
Public Health Offices: Closed
Restaurants: Most Open
Grocery Stores: Most Open
Malls: Most Open
Federal offices are expected to be open for the new year starting on Jan. 3.