MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open.

Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened and closed:

Banks: Closed

Government Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed

Package Delivery Services: Closed

Courts: Closed

Public Health Offices: Closed

Restaurants: Most Open

Grocery Stores: Most Open

Malls: Most Open

New Year’s Day also falls on a Sunday, meaning that that federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2.