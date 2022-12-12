MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open.
Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened and closed:
Banks: Closed
Government Offices: Closed
Post Office: Closed
Package Delivery Services: Closed
Courts: Closed
Public Health Offices: Closed
Restaurants: Most Open
Grocery Stores: Most Open
Malls: Most Open
New Year’s Day also falls on a Sunday, meaning that that federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2.
