MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many schools along the Gulf Coast are off for Spring Break the week of April 18 through April 22. If you are looking for something to do during the week, the City of Mobile will be hosting many events.

Here is a list of events happening this week:

DateEventTimeLocation
Monday, April 18- Friday, April 22Spring Break in Outer Space7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.Click Here
Thursday, April 21Movies in the Park: Grease7:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Park
Friday, April 22Kids Community Night4 p.m. – 7 p.m.Lavretta Arts and Culture Center
Friday, April 22Family Night Fun5 p.m. – 7 p.m.Harmon Recreation Center
Saturday, April 23Kids Day5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.James Seals Park

