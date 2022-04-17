MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many schools along the Gulf Coast are off for Spring Break the week of April 18 through April 22. If you are looking for something to do during the week, the City of Mobile will be hosting many events.

Here is a list of events happening this week:

Date Event Time Location Monday, April 18- Friday, April 22 Spring Break in Outer Space 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Click Here Thursday, April 21 Movies in the Park: Grease 7:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Park Friday, April 22 Kids Community Night 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Lavretta Arts and Culture Center Friday, April 22 Family Night Fun 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Harmon Recreation Center Saturday, April 23 Kids Day 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. James Seals Park

For a list of all events happening in Mobile during the spring, click here.