MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many schools along the Gulf Coast are off for Spring Break the week of April 18 through April 22. If you are looking for something to do during the week, the City of Mobile will be hosting many events.
Here is a list of events happening this week:
|Date
|Event
|Time
|Location
|Monday, April 18- Friday, April 22
|Spring Break in Outer Space
|7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Thursday, April 21
|Movies in the Park: Grease
|7:30 p.m.
|Mardi Gras Park
|Friday, April 22
|Kids Community Night
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Lavretta Arts and Culture Center
|Friday, April 22
|Family Night Fun
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Harmon Recreation Center
|Saturday, April 23
|Kids Day
|5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|James Seals Park
For a list of all events happening in Mobile during the spring, click here.