MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning there are many events happening between now and the beginning of the year. If you’re looking for something to do with the family look no further. WKRG has compiled a list of attractions and events happening this season.

Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in Lights

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Bellingrath! Their annual Magic Christmas in Lights is officially open and will be open until Jan. 4, 2023. The 65-acre garden has over a million lights for viewers to walk through. Not only do you get to walk through a beautiful light display, but Santa is waiting for you at the end to take that perfect family Christmas photo.

Mobile Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

If you like ballets then you are sure to love the Mobile Ballet‘s performance of “The Nutcracker.” Each year the dancers put on the magical performance for one weekend only. This year, the Mobile Ballet will have shows on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Christmas Parades

Many cities in Mobile will be hosting their Christmas parades in the upcoming weekends. The City of Saraland and the City of Semmes will be hosting their parades on Dec. 10, while the City of Mobile and the City of Satsuma will be hosting their parades on Dec. 3.

Robert Moore Christmas Town

If you love to look at all the Christmas decorations put up every year then you are sure to love Robert Moore Christmas Town. The whole store is full of Christmas decorations including ornaments, trees and holiday-themed decor. It’s like walking into the North Pole!

