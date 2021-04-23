What is different this Red Snapper season?

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) says the private recreational red snapper season will be different in 2021.

As of now, no quota has been set for private anglers, but it is expected to be similar to last years of 1,122,662 pounds.

The season opens on May 28 with four-day weekends like last year’s season, but the closing date has not been set. Snapper Check will be used to determine when the season will end.

“What we’re doing different this year is we’re going to track the private recreational catch through Snapper Check, and when the quota is about to be met, we’ll project a closing date. There are so many factors that impact the fishing effort, and that makes it difficult to determine a closure date. We will provide a graph on our red snapper summary page at outdooralabama.com for anglers to see how the effort is progressing. Once we anticipate the quota will be met, we will announce a closure.” Scott Bannon, Director of the Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD)

Weekends are defined as 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. The daily bag limit remains at two red snapper per person per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.

Alabama charter (for-hire) boats remain the same with a 63-day season for 2021 beginning June 1, at 12:01 a.m. through August 3, at 12:01 a.m.

