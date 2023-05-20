MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re from Mobile, you probably love a good Southern meal. While they definitely aren’t like mom’s home-cooked meals, some restaurants in the area are known for their true Southern cuisine.

A report from Yelp has named the highest-rated southern restaurants in the city. Here’s the list:

7. SOCU

Rating: 3.5/5

Location: 455 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602

6. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

Rating: 3.5/5

Location: 1880 Airport Blvd Ste A Mobile, AL 36606

5. Big Bad Breakfast

Rating: 4/5

Location: 1812 Old Shell Rd Ste D Mobile, AL 36607

4. Wintzell’s Oyster House

Rating: 4/5

Location: 605 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602

3. Mama’s on Dauphin

Rating: 4/5

Location: 220 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602

2. Dumbwaiter Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

Location: 167 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602

1. The Noble South

Rating: 4.5/5

Location: 203 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602