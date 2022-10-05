A sentinel chicken that is used to detect diseases in the community by the Mobile County Health Department has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

According to MCHD officials, the risk of the mosquito disease being spread is highest between August and the first freeze of fall. MCHD officials said they are going to increase spraying and conduct door-to-door surveys in the area of the coop.

The blood from the chicken is drawn every Monday by Vector Services and the samples are sent out to a lab in Tampa, Fla. Inspectors are attempting to trap adult mosquitoes and test them for WNV.