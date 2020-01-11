West Mobile neighborhood still recovering from October tornado

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People on Bloomington Drive in West Mobile are still cleaning up from the last major storm system that came through in October.

You can still see tarps and boarded up windows. People News 5 spoke to said they’re just hoping for the best.

News 5 showed you surveillance video of the tornado that tore through West Mobile in October. Part of the Lopez family’s roof blew off in that storm. Jennifer Lopez said, “My sister hears something bang against her window. We still don’t know what it was, so she rushes into the kitchen and she’s like what’s going on and then my ears they like popped. I guess because of the pressure, like how much pressure there was outside.”

The winds ripped up and down Bloomington Drive leaving a path of destruction. Lopez says she’s never felt or heard anything like what happened that day. She said, “It felt like the whole house was shaking really bad, like it felt more like a, well I’ve never been in an earthquake, but like it felt more like an earthquake than a tornado.”

The Lopez family still has tarps on their home. Jennifer said, “Me and my mom and my dad are worried just because we still haven’t gotten our roof fixed, so we’re just making sure that our roof is prepared for the rain.”

