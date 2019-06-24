West Mobile murder victim was stabbed to death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman whose body was found burned in a backyard last week was stabbed to death, according to court documents.

Tracy Griffin was found dead in her backyard on Bonneville Drive on Thursday, June 20. Police made the discovery while doing a welfare check after family members said they had not heard from Griffin in days.

“She didn’t deserve to die like she did,” said a neighbor and friend to Griffin.

That neighbor lives just down the street from Griffin’s home.

“It’s really hard to ride by that house,” she said.

She explained Griffin used to come by her home a few years ago. She said, “my mom kind of took her under her wing, and she called her mother. She loved them. She did.”

Two people who live across the street, Amber Kuta and Timothy Buford, are both charged with murder and corpse abuse.

On Monday, bond was denied for both suspects.

Mobile Police said Kuta was the one who killed Griffin and then called Buford to help get rid of the body.

Police said Kuta and Griffin had been arguing about something right before the murder.

“She was just a beautiful, giving person. And I don’t understand. She was probably helping these people as they were helping her, and I don’t understand why somebody would do that to her. Nobody deserves to die like that,” said Griffin’s neighbor.

Kuta and Buford are both expected back in court on July 22nd for a preliminary hearing.