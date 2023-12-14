MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cookouts at the Mobile Police Department just got a whole lot better thanks to a local home improvement store.

All five Mobile Police precincts will receive a brand-new Pitboss 850 pellet smoker, a 12-by-12 tent, a grill tool set and bags of pellets donated by the Lowe’s of West Mobile.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said these kinds of donations from the community show that people do back the blue.

“I think this is a prime example that the community does support us as a whole,” Prine said. “We’re grateful. We’re humbled, and we want to sincerely say thank you to Lowe’s Home Improvement.”

Brandon Slade is the store manager at the Lowe’s of West Mobile. He said their generous donation is a way to say job well done to the officers who put their lives on the line for our community.

“It’ll give them the opportunity to build teamwork, to build morale up inside of the local precinct and a sure way of saying thank you,” Slade said.

Prine told News 5 that the department has been working with community sponsors to help retain officers. From 2021 to date, attrition within the department has reduced by nearly 40% percent.

“In 2021, we lost 101 officers, and this year, we’ve lost 52 thus far,” Prine said. “When our partners come forward to help, our officers know what this is about. They have to be reenergized and they have to have that motivation to go out there every single day.”

ALSO ON WKRG.com: $5,000 reward offered in case of man killed by stray bullet in Prichard, family searches for answers