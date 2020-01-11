West Mobile braces for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Nicolette Schleisman in west Mobile, where we are monitoring the weather here. No rain yet, but it is extremely windy. As we drove this way, we saw flags and trees blowing in the wind gusts. We even saw the traffic lights on those wires blowing in the wind. We are under a tornado watch until 4 this afternoon. We’ll keep you updated right here on wkrg.com and WKRG News 5.
LATEST STORIES
- Multiple traffic lights out in Bay Minette
- 8,000 without power in Baldwin, Escambia counties
- Wildlife rehab group says golfers beat opossum blind on Hilton Head course
- Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while working crash on Interstate 27
- Storm knocks down tree, power lines in Clarke County