West Mobile braces for severe weather

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- A man from Houston faces a year-long prison sentence after authorities say he was transporting illegal aliens in the United States. A news release from the Department of Justice describes this as a human trafficking case.

The news release says 23-year-old Alexis Hernandez was pulled over in Grand Bay in October of 2019 off of I-10. They say Hernandez was driving an SUV with seven illegal aliens inside. The news release says some of the passengers were from Mexico, Ecuador, and Honduras. They were being smuggled into the United States and Hernandez was apparently being paid $100 per person to take them to their next stop.