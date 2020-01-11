West Mobile braces for severe weather

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Nicolette Schleisman in west Mobile, where we are monitoring the weather here. No rain yet, but it is extremely windy. As we drove this way, we saw flags and trees blowing in the wind gusts. We even saw the traffic lights on those wires blowing in the wind. We are under a tornado watch until 4 this afternoon. We’ll keep you updated right here on wkrg.com and WKRG News 5.

