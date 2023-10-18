MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time, family members of a man who was shot and killed at his home in Mobile two weeks ago, are speaking out.

Just four months shy of his 30th birthday, Leon Curtis IV was murdered at South Bay Apartments, leaving behind a 10-month-old son.

The family of Curtis showed up to their family home Wednesday with matching shirts and a cardboard cutout of him. They say they want answers, and they won’t stop until they get them.

“He didn’t bother anyone, so we want to put the pieces together, like what made you do this?” India Curtis said. “Why did you do this? Why did you want to take his life?”

Now his family is left with memories of what used to be. From an early age, they say his smile could brighten up anyone’s day.

“He was very sweet and he was always [joking] and just always laughing,” Leon’s aunt, Leonda Curtis, said. “Every time he would laugh, he would laugh so hard where you couldn’t even see his eyes.”

“Everyone always was like, you know, they didn’t have anything bad to say about him,” Leonda said.

Wednesday marks two weeks since his murder, and the investigation has yet to make a breakthrough. The family said they’ve received little information on what exactly happened the night of Oct. 4.

“We’re trying to, you know, just find peace, and it’s hard when we don’t even know anything…. We just know our family member is gone,” Leonda said.

Curtis’ sister recounts the moments after she got the devastating call that the one person she had a deep bond with was shot.

“I started shaking,” Brianna Curtis said. “I just couldn’t believe it like I’m not leaving the scene until they let us identify him…that’s my brother. It was just like my world crashed. Like I wasn’t me.”

Born with only one arm, Curtis’ family believes he was targeted and taken advantage of.

“Literally the night it happened, somebody broke into his apartment,” India said. “This man couldn’t even rest in peace.”

Now the family is pleading with the community for clarity on Curtis’ death.

“This family can’t sleep, we can’t grieve, we can’t do anything,” Curtis’ family said. “And stop with all that ‘I don’t want to snitch.’ Think about if it was your innocent loved one.”

Curtis’ family is urging anyone with information on what happened the night of Oct. 4 at South Bay Apartments to contact the Mobile Police Department.