‘We’re not going to tolerate it’: Mobile Police Chief on the spate of shootings in the city

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a shootout on a busy road in Mobile and a shooting at a bowling alley, the police chief is calling for an end to the violence.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says they are not going to tolerate these shootings. “None of these shootings are acceptable, certainly to the Mobile police department,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said.

In the past month, there have been at least 18 different reports of shooting into cars. Including Wednesday, a shootout on Dauphin street near I-65 in the middle of traffic.

Mobile police say people in two cars were shooting at each other, one of the cars involved was found at Springhill and I-65. One man was shot in the leg. Another car at Dauphin Street, not involved in the shootout, was also hit by a bullet. No one was injured in that car.

This is the latest in a string of shootings happening in city limits.

“The vast majority of them are known to each other. They are isolated incidents, and so that means they’re not random incidents in the community,” Prine said.

Chief Prine says they rolled out their 2021 strategic plan to combat the violence after he was appointed to the position. “Part of that is intelligence-led policing among many other things. We’re trying to combat it by backfilling patrol. All new candidates who are being hired are currently completing their training program, and upon doing so, they’ll be immediately sent to patrol to beef up our patrol division,” Prine said.

And he says they will take action against those pulling the triggers.

“We’re going to seek their arrest aggressively, and we’re going to use whatever power and means necessary to lock them up and keep them locked up,” Prine said.