Wemo’s Wings temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wemo’s Wings in Mobile has temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Yet another restaurant in the city of Mobile has closed its doors due to COVID-19 exposure. Wemo’s Wings posted on its Facebook page to let customers know they will be temporarily suspending operations immediately after one of its staff members tested positive for the virus.

Wemo’s went on to say there will be a full sterilization of the store and will continue to create a safe and healthy environment. Wemo’s did no specify how long the closure will be but did say for patrons to follow its social media for the latest updates on reopening.

