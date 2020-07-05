Wemo’s Wings temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wemo’s Wings in Mobile has temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Yet another restaurant in the city of Mobile has closed its doors due to COVID-19 exposure. Wemo’s Wings posted on its Facebook page to let customers know they will be temporarily suspending operations immediately after one of its staff members tested positive for the virus.

Wemo’s went on to say there will be a full sterilization of the store and will continue to create a safe and healthy environment. Wemo’s did no specify how long the closure will be but did say for patrons to follow its social media for the latest updates on reopening.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories