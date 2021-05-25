Well-known Mobile driver ‘Mercedes Marge’ carjacked

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested by police Monday after they say he took a vehicle from a woman at knifepoint and threatened a McDonald’s employee.

Police say it happened at around 5:30 p.m. at Springdale Blvd and Dauphin Street. Officers were called for a report of a robbery. Police confirmed the man, David Kelly, used a knife and took a vehicle from a woman. According to witnesses, the woman is a well-known Mobile driver known as “Mercedes Marge” on social media.

During their investigation, police also learned Kelly used a knife at the Circle K nearby to take beer from the store and threatened a McDonald’s employee.

Kelly was arrested and charged with two counts of Robbery First Degree and Menacing.

