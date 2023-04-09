IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Come into Forward Church in Irvington between services and you’ll see a big transition. There are so many people coming in and going out.

“It’s always exciting to see new people, you know, the kids that get them to get here, but only not only get here but give them the word of God and then get them connected,” said Church member Jordan Zirlott. Forward Church, like a lot of houses of worship, has to make special accommodations for Easter Sunday. Here they’re doing three worship services instead of the normal two.

“We have to fit a lot of cars in this parking lot. And then honestly, just that swapping of the services with us, having an 8:00, 930 and an 11, it really leaves a short window there for us to swap times,” said Pastor Tristen Hartley. With faces new and old coming to a service, a big objective is to make a positive first impression. The pastor says visitors decide in the first seven minutes whether they’ll come back.

“So first impressions, parking lot, nurseries, check-ins, all that are major here at Forward. And that’s what we want to make sure we’re making a big impact on those first impressions as people are coming,” said Pastor Justin Driver. It’s a service of song and praise to spread the word.

“There are specific times, I think the Lord wants us to remember what He has done specifically in our lives, and that’s what Easter is for,” said church member, Caleb Turner. It’s a message they hope to bring home for the more than 1,200 expected to attend service at just this church alone.