Welcome Ollie! First baby born at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Ollie Savanna Rutledge welcomed her arrival at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday. The hospital says Ollie was their first baby born in the new year.
Ollie’s parents are Jonathan and Stormy Rutledge.
