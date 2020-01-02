Welcome Ollie! First baby born at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in 2020

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Ollie Savanna Rutledge welcomed her arrival at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday. The hospital says Ollie was their first baby born in the new year.

Ollie’s parents are Jonathan and Stormy Rutledge.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories