MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old Hollywood Theaters 18 building is being auctioned off in an online bid that ends Friday, Sept. 23.

In addition to selling the former movie theater, items inside it are also being sold off. Buyers are warned that mold was found inside the entire building, which may cause “breathing issues or other related health problems,” according to auctioning website.

Almost every item inside the building is up for sale including theater seats, movie screens, safes and even the building’s rooftop air and heat units. The bid will close Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. For more information, click the link here.