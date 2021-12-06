Weekend of shots fired around Mobile: A timeline of gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police responded to nine gun-related incidents throughout the city over the course of just about 63 hours.

A 9-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were injured in separate incidents. One incident also left a man with a life-threatening injury. See how it all unfolded in the timeline below.

3:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Police officers responded to the 1700 and 1800 blocks of LeGrande Drive in reference to shots fired. Officers found a vehicle with damage from gunfire at the 1700 block of LeGrande Drive and multiple bullet holes in a residence on the 1800 block of LeGrande Drive. No one was injured from either incident, and police are investigating.

7:04 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: A man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told police he was walking along Dauphin Island Parkway near Duval Street when he heard multiple gunshots. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. The investigation is ongoing.

11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Police officers responded to the 100 block of Dobbs Avenue in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a bullet entered the victim’s residence, striking a 9-year-old boy in his left arm while he was sitting in the living room. The boy was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Moments later, officers received calls about shots fired in the same area. Police officers found two unoccupied vehicles with multiple bullet holes on the passenger and driver side. No one was reported injured. Police are investigating.

11:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: A 16-year-old boy showed up at Springhill Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his hip and leg. The detective said the boy was at an unknown location near Moffett Road and Springhill Avenue when he heard multiple gunshots. Police are investigating.

2:34 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Mobile police responded to Glen Arbor Apartments, 100 Somerby Drive, in reference to shots fired. Officers say two unknown people fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

8:58 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Hubert Pierce Road in reference to a domestic incident involving one shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The detective says the victim and his father were arguing. The father then grabbed a gun and shot his son. The son was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. James H. Peacock, 64, was arrested.

6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Police officers responded to the 800 block of North Carolina Street concerning the victim’s residence struck by gunfire. When officers arrived, they found that an unknown person fired shots into the victim’s residence earlier that day. The gunfire shattered the windows along the rear side of the residence. No one was injured, and police are investigating.

6:13 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: Police officers responded to the 1100 block of McRae Avenue for a shots fired complaint. Officers say the victim and unknown subjects were discussing a dispute between several juveniles in the area. Shortly after speaking to the subjects, the victim heard several gunshots outside her residence. Through the course of the investigation, the officers discovered several bullet holes in both of the victim’s vehicles. No one was injured, and police are investigating.

6:12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5: Police officers responded to Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road in reference to one shot. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The detective said the man was outside assisting a relative with her vehicle when a person known to him struck him with an object before shooting him. During the incident, officers discovered a bullet struck an unoccupied vehicle. The subject fled the scene before police officers arrived, and the man was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.