Weekend memorial race will honor Mobile murder victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Karlee Smith watched as her fiance Michael Beasley was shot and killed outside of Alabama’s Bar and Lounge in November. “It’s very hard. It’s something I deal with every day,” Smith said.

The two were going to get married at the end of the year. “He was my best friend. We traveled a lot. We raced a lot. Now it’s just getting used to him not being here, but living on his legacy at the same time,” said Smith.

Beasley was extremely involved in the local racing community as a mechanic and a spotter. He also worked with kids and taught them how to race.

Karlee knew she had to continue what her fiance started. She’s planning on starting a foundation in his name. “I can’t really do the mechanic work, but I can help out financially with different events and fundraisers in hopes that the money will be able to help these young kids race and be able to achieve their dreams,” Smith said.

This weekend, there will be a memorial race at George County Motorsports Park in Lucedale, Miss., in honor of Beasley. Money raised will benefit his family and help Karlee start the foundation to make sure Beasley’s legacy lives on.

Michael Beasley Memorial Race details:

Saturday, January 18

George County Motorsports Park (13101 Lucedale, MS)

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Racing begins at 3 p.m. and goes into the night

Pit passes are $20

Rain date for the event will be Sunday, January 19

Michael Beasley’s accused killer remains in jail. Wesley Ledbetter, 22, is charged with murder. Prosecutors believe Ledbetter shot Beasley then shot himself. Ledbetter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 28.

