Week-long discussions begin on Dauphin Island about future of Aloe Bay

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — During January 18-22, there are meetings about the future of Dauphin Island.

The main focus of these meetings is about the future of Aloe Bay. There are currently three scenarios on the table being presented to the public, so developers can get input on how to move forward.

You may be familiar with Aloe Bay because of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, but soon, you may know it as a town center.

Brandon Bias is a regional and community planner who works with AICP and LEED Green Associate. He’s working on the project. Bias said, “In 2007, the Town of Dauphin Island, following Hurricane Katrina, started the process of identifying where they wanted to go and who they wanted to become.”

Using money from the Alabama RESTORE Act, the multi-million dollar project looks to make some big changes. There are three current ideas.

Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo site next to Aloe Bay on Dauphin Island

Bias said, “We created those scenarios to kind of start and seed that conversation that’s really what you see there, and they’re based on kind of three different types of developments that could happen. We don’t really intend any one of those to be the final design, but really they are the stepping stones in working with the community to get there.”

Options presented to the public:

The first scenario is called “Main Street.” It focuses on small shops along Desoto Avenue. The second is called the “Living Shoreline.” It creates a gradual decline down to the water. The third option is called “The Two District Center.” It has a long linear green between Desoto Avenue and the bay.

Bias said, “Being planners we have to kind of look beyond the site a little bit to kind of understand what happens in other parts, so if people participate today, or throughout the week, they may see things that are outside of the Aloe Bay proper what we call it, the economic development site, just to start to see how other pieces fit the puzzle.”

At the first virtual meeting held over Zoom on Monday, developers held live polls, getting an idea for what people want to see.

There are several meetings you can attend throughout the week. Find them all HERE.

WATCH THE FULL MEETING HERE.