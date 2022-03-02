MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile is getting back to normal after weeks of parades and parties. Crews will be out again this morning cleaning up the aftermath of Fat Tuesday. In some ways, this is the visual hangover from Mardi Gras consisting of the bags of trash and debris left behind.

Two years ago I followed public works crews around as they swept the streets, power washed sidewalks, and loaded garbage trucks with bags and bags of trash. Mobile Police said there were more than 118,000 people coming to parades for Fat Tuesday. With that many people, there’s bound to be a mess left behind.

There are hundreds of pounds of junk to clean up. That includes beads, cups, tents, chairs, and sometimes pieces of furniture.