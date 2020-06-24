WEATHER BLOG: Tornado warning issued for several counties in viewing area; pictures, videos of storm damage

(3:18 PM) — Tree down on Zeigler Blvd. and Cody Rd.

(2:42 PM) — News 5’s Jason Garcia arrived on scene to a lightning strike call. MFRD say no occupants, no injuries, and light smoke after a lightning strike.

(2:26 PM) — Waterspout video over Mobile Bay from Lynn Adams Lochrico.

(2:22 PM) — Powerline damages were captured by Matthew Sullivan on Schillinger Rd.

(2:18 PM) — Video from Nicole Dominique at Burlington Estates neighborhood in West Mobile.

(2:09 PM) — Video of weather in Dauphin Island.

(1:57 PM) — Calena Carol sent the image below. It seems to be of a funnel cloud on Airport Blvd. at Office park behind Red Lobster.

(1:55 PM) — Clarke County’s EMA Director says there are several places with traffic lights out due to storms.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s weather team is live to provide an update on the tornado warnings within our viewing area.

