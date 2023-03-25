MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A stalled frontal boundary will bring the threat of isolated strong to severe storms throughout the day on Sunday.

The latest timing shows isolated storms developing the early morning hours Sunday as early as 12 a.m. to 1 a.m., but the bulk of the activity will move into our northern spots by the afternoon.

This severe threat covers areas north of I-10. The largest threat is in northern Greene County, Washington County, Clarke County, Monroe County and northern Conecuh County. Strong to severe storms are still possible in any of the out lined areas.

The main threat with these storms is large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has released a significant hail threat for portions of our northern communities.

Be sure to have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings overnight and throughout the day on Sunday. With a hail threat in place, if you see any hail, you can send your hail photos or video to photos@wkrg.com.

The pattern will stay unsettled even after the severe threat ends on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible on Monday and Tuesday as well.