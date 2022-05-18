SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is partnering with Humana and the City of Saraland for a Weather Aware for Seniors Expo at the Saraland Civic Center on Thursday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Area seniors will learn how to prepare and respond when a severe weather event approaches the Gulf Coast. WKRG Meteorologist, John Nodar will share how he tracks storms and offer advice on how seniors can stay safe!

From Humana, “Humana provides a broad range of plans—from Medicare Advantage plans to prescription drug coverage. It’s coverage that brings a holistic approach to the evolution of health—body, mind and spirit—for overall well-being. Partnering with WKRG and the City of Saraland to promote safety through weather awareness is part of that holistic approach. Education is key in keeping our members and community safe, especially during Hurricane season.”

Local businesses will be on hand to answer your questions about being storm ready. Here’s who will be there:

AARP Alabama

400 S. Union Street | Suite 100 | Montgomery, AL 36104

AARP Alabama will have information about Disaster Prep Resources, upcoming virtual workshops, fraud prevention and caregiving before during and after a disaster.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alabama.aarp

Felder Shredding

3400 Beltline Park Drive N., Mobile, AL 36617

At Felder Shredding, we specialize in providing customized shredding services to ensure sensitive information is properly handled, destroyed, protected, disposed of or recycled for Commercial and Residential. Felder Services offers a full range of services, including: housekeeping + laundry, dietary management services, shredding and more.

Kindred Hospice

2800 Dauphin St #103, Mobile, AL 36606

Our hospice team provides compassionate care and extraordinary service to the patients and families we serve. Our patient-centered approach treats their physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs, based on the specific needs of the patient and family. We surround the entire family with an interdisciplinary team that specializes in end-of-life care. We are here 24/7/365.

Poplar Home Waterproofing

1099 Harrison Ct., Mobile, AL 36695

Poplar Home Waterproofing LLC is here for all your home waterproofing solutions, big or small! Specializing in Foundation/Structural Repair, Waterproofing and more! Dedicated and conscientious business owners bringing you the quality at fair prices!

Saraland Pharmacy

106-a Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571

Saraland Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy with delivery to Saraland, Satsuma & Chickasaw areas.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Saraland-Pharmacy-1670967993114685

WastePro USA

31020 Jessie Rd, Spanish Fort, AL 36527

WastePro USA offers a variety of services, from Solid Waste Pick Up, Recycling, Bulk Waste, Yard Waste to Household Hazardous Waste. For Commercial Business we offer Waste Collection & Recycling, Dumpster Rental, Transfer & Landfill Services. At WastePro USA, we feel “People make the difference and caring never goes to waste.”

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/wasteprousacorp