MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking citizens to participate in “Wear Orange Day” Friday, June 3.

The event commemorates National Gun Violence Awareness Day and aims to raise awareness about gun violence. The event was created in honor of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed one week after she marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. The color was chosen because hunters wear orange to protect themselves when they are in the woods, according to wearorange.org.

“Wear Orange Day” comes after 19 school children were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas. Just this week, Mobile lost two children to gun violence in the span of two days. 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette was shot and killed while playing in his home at R.V. Taylor Plaza. 14-year-old Ciara Jackson was killed while riding in a car with her friends at Michael Donald Avenue.

The Mobile Police Department made the post urging for Mobilians to don orange in support of “Wear Orange Day.”

The NAACP will also host an anti-gun violence event Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. in the atrium of Government Plaza.