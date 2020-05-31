“We Still Can’t Breathe” march planned in Mobile Sunday afternoon starting at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A community group in Mobile is planning an event Sunday afternoon in light of the George Floyd protests. A group called “Mobile For Us” is organizing a march from Mardi Gras Park to the Dauphin Street Police Precint. It starts at 3 Sunday afternoon.

It’s called “We Still Can’t Breathe: Mobile’s Call to Action.” According to an event post organizers say “We have very few channels to fight for ourselves. Disrupting the system that built this is the only way for our suffering to end.” They describe it as a socially distant march and are asking people to bring a mask as well. As of early Sunday morning, more than 200 people on Facebook marked themselves as going.