MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Henisha Scott, who was one of the two victims killed in a double homicide in Prichard, gathered to honor her life at a vigil.

Her cousins were numb with pain, as they describe what they would say to their cousin if they had the opportunity to speak with her just one more time.

“We love you forever my girl,” said Jailyn Scott. “And if we could have done anything different man we would have done it for you. You know Nisha…We love you forever… Irreplaceable my girl, ain’t nobody going to replace you.”

“I love you, my girl,” says Paris Taylor.

Henisha’s parents are also feeling the pain.

“I’m devastated still… it’s a shock,” said her mother Toria Brazelton.

“I I ain’t no good at all… I can’t explain it…,” said Henry Scott.

The 24-year-old was known as Nisha to those who knew and loved her, and she was just beginning her career as a nurse.

That was until last Wednesday when Scott was one of the victims of last Wednesday’s tragedy on West Main Street.

Prichard Police continue to investigate this case, as they continue to look for a Gold Toyota Camry that may be connected to the double homicide.

“She was my fat baby,” said the victim’s God Mother Daphne Hunter. “And it’s so many words to describe her but most of all loving, caring…will do anything for you. She was just a special girl.”

This family is pleading for the community to put the guns down, as they endure the pain that no family should ever have to experience.

“Were not going to have any young people left to even run the city or the country in that matter,” said Hunter. “And when it hits our front door it hits different because this wasn’t supposed to happen. She was innocent in all of this.”

If you have any information contact the Prichard Police Department.