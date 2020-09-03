‘We have not been hacked,’ MCPSS say student gave student from other school access to ‘sneak’ into class

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Many were under the impression that MCPSS was hacked online but they have dismissed those rumors and provided an explanation.

Read the full explanation from MCPSS here:

We have not been hacked. We have had a couple of incidents where a student at one school has given the link and password for an online class to a friend from another school to “sneak” into the class and then act inappropriately. The teachers have been able to remove the student from the classroom, and the incidents were reported. These students thought they were being funny, but we take these matters seriously. Our MCPSS Student Code of Conduct is still in place, and students will be punished accordingly. (Yes, we can still suspend students, depending on the severity of the offense and any prior offenses).

