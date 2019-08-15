‘We are going to purge the police’ suspect threatens on Facebook Live in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two young men are accused of threatening to harm police on the same day that MPD officers came under fire during a drug operation.

Justin Lambert, 19, and Maurice Brown, 21, are charged with making terrorist threats.

Court documents show the two went on Facebook Live on Thursday, August 8, and made the threatening comments.

“Every tear I shed blood will be shed on police,” Lambert said in the live stream while waving a pistol, according to the documents.

The documents say Lambert went on to say “Y’all aren’t going to shoot sh** and get away with it.”

Brown is also accused of making threatening comments on Facebook Live. “We are going to purge the police,” his court file alleges he said.

On Thursday, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office called the pair a danger to the community.

The State is asking for a bond increase or that these defendants be held without bond, due to the fact that they are a danger to the community. https://t.co/uxbRCbIcrz — Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) August 15, 2019

The alleged comments of Lambert and Brown were made on the same day that a suspect fired at MPD narcotics officers in the RV Taylor community. Andrew Lee Mitchell is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

Mitchell and a second suspect, Johnny Vail, were both wounded when officers returned fire.

Vail was charged with receiving stolen property for allegedly having a stolen gun on him. The gun was traced back to a robbery at the home of an MPD recruit in April 2019.