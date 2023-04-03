MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again. You may have noticed your car, trees, and other surfaces covered in pollen. Pollen causes many allergies in people, but also in our pets. This allergy season it’s important to make sure pet allergies are well taken care of, or they can cause some serious medical problems.

Dr. John Bentley from Bel-Air Animal Hospital says 70 percent of dogs he sees are coming in for pet-related allergies.

He says our furry friends experience different symptoms than people do.

“They get it in their eyes and get red, you know, runny eyes, and they itch,” said Dr. Bentley. “That is the number one problem with dogs they itch. And some dogs have that itch is so severe that they’ll pull their hair out, they’ll actually make sores in their skin called hotspots, pretty serious stuff.”

There are other symptoms to check for if you believe your dog may be suffering from allergies.

Checking your dog’s paw for any bite marks is one indicator, as well as checking the rest of their body for “hotspots” which are bald spots your pet may have given itself while biting to help alleviate the itch.

Dr. Bentley has some suggestions for what to do to help your pets who are suffering this allergy season.

“So what I recommend to my clients is either use baby shampoo,” Dr. Bentley explained. “I like that because if you get it you can wash their face without worrying about getting the soap in their eyes. The other one that a lot of people like is oatmeal-based shampoos, the oatmeal does have a soothing effect on the itching.”

Most pet owners may give their dog a Benadryl for allergies, but Dr. Bentley says to use caution when administering it.

“Most antihistamines are fairly safe for dogs, But Benadryl just doesn’t make them quit itching. It makes them sleepy,” said Dr. Bentley. “It’s great for carsickness. It’s a nice kind of over-the-counter, mild tranquilizer if your dog gets nervous when it’s raining, you know, maybe that but even that you can overdose them seriously using human dosages. You’ve got to know the right dose.”

Dr. Bentley says if at-home treatment doesn’t work for your pet, take them to your nearest veterinary clinic.