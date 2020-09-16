Wave Transit to resume service Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wave Transit System will operate a delayed normal fixed route and Mobility Assistance Program (MAP) service on Thursday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 a.m.

Also, the GM&O Transportation Center and Beltline Office will resume normal work hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit The Wave at www.facebook.com/thewavetransit or www.thewavetransit.com.

