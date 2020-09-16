Wave Transit to resume service Thursday

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wave transit_1523738195788.png.jpg

Live Sally Update | Closures: School, Road & Business | Power Outages | Safely Send Us Your Pics & Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wave Transit System will operate a delayed normal fixed route and Mobility Assistance Program (MAP) service on Thursday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 a.m.

Also, the GM&O Transportation Center and Beltline Office will resume normal work hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit The Wave at www.facebook.com/thewavetransit or www.thewavetransit.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories