Wave Transit to resume service Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wave Transit System will operate a delayed normal fixed route and Mobility Assistance Program (MAP) service on Thursday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 a.m.
Also, the GM&O Transportation Center and Beltline Office will resume normal work hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information and updates, visit The Wave at www.facebook.com/thewavetransit or www.thewavetransit.com.
