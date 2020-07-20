Wave Transit System temporarily suspends Monday, July 20, 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wave Transit System has temporarily suspended bus services for Monday, 20, 2020. The service was shut down for deep cleaning and disinfecting all buses.

Bus services will resume on Tuesday, July 21. For more information call 251-344-6600 or visit the website at www.thewavetransit.com.

You can read the full news release below:

